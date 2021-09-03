Zero COVID-19 cases in Tawi-Tawi for two months

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 03 September) – No COVID-19 cases were recorded in the southernmost province of Tawi-Tawi for the months of July and August, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Ministry of Health said on its website.

Since the start of the pandemic, Tawi-Tawi registered the lowest number of virus cases among BARMM’s three island provinces.

Basilan had logged 788 cases and Sulu recorded 659 as of August 31.

As of Tuesday, Maguindanao had 20 active cases, Lanao del Sur, 14, and Cotabato City, 33.

Meanwhile, BARMM Assistant Health Minister Dr. Abdulhalik Kasim on Tuesday delivered a sea ambulance each to Basilan, TawiTawi and to the island towns of Parang, Tapul and Pangutaran in Sulu, and a land ambulance to Jolo’s health office.

The delivery of ambulances was accompanied with packages of essential medicines. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)

