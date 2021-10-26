850 families displaced due to flooding in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 Oct)– Around 850 families were evacuated in some areas in Barangay Cabantian and Barangay Matina Crossing 74-A due to a massive flooding caused by a heavy downpour in Davao City on Monday evening.

As of 4:13 p.m. Thursday, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has yet to release an official report on the extent of damage caused by the flooding in some areas in the city.

Nilo Cabiles, barangay captain of Cabantian, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that around 250 families were evacuated at low-lying La Verna Hills Subdivision in Buhangin shortly after a strong rain spawned floodwaters, inundating several houses there.

He added that the subdivision is flood-prone because it is a catch basin.

Cabiles said there is an ongoing canal project undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Davao near the airport at the Carlos P. Garcia National Highway that will mitigate the incidence of flooding in the subdivision area.

He added that residents have returned to their homes as of 1 p.m. but they requested for medicines for leptospirosis after being submerged in floodwaters. The disease, according to the Department of Health, is transmitted by “entry of the leptospira bacteria through wounds when in contact with flood waters, vegetation, moist soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, especially rats.”

He said the barangay distributed food packs and rice porridge to affected families.

Cabiles asked the public to donate instant goods or groceries to affected families.

Joel Santes, barangay captain of Matina Crossing 74-A, said 600 families were evacuated preemptively in some areas, including Arroyo Compound, Purok Santiago, Guadalupe Village, and San Isidro Village.

He said flood-control projects like dikes installed along the riverbanks Matina Pangi River helped mitigate the effects of flooding.

Santes said families evacuated were given hot meals. All of them had returned to their homes already, he added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

