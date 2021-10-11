ALTERED Photo of Leni Robredo surfaces

Vice President Leni Robredo visited the evacuees displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Barangay Bolbok, Tuy in Batangas on January 21, 2020. She handed “lugaw” (porridge) to the evacuees.

The manipulated photo was a screenshot of Robredo’s Facebook livestream of the activity.

Robredo and Marcos are among the contenders in the 2022 presidential race. She defeated Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during the 2016 vice presidential race. Marcos contested the result but the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, dismissed his petition unanimously. He appealed the ruling.

