Authorities probe how NPA amassed a cache of dynamites

MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon (MindaNews / 13 Oct) – Authorities are investigating construction companies who have road infrastructure contracts here as the possible supplier of the cache of dynamites seized by the military from a hidden pit of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Operatives from the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) under the 403rd Infantry Brigade found 1,026 dynamite sticks on Oct. 8 in a pit in Sitio Malinao, Barangay Kalasungay.

Brig. Gen. Fernando Barandon, 403IB commander, said the dynamites with “Superpower 90” marking are made by leading Indian explosives and defense manufacturer Solar Industries India Limited.

“It is unlikely that the NPA smuggled them here all the way from India. It is either the NPA pilfered or stole them from the companies,” he pointed out.

A former rebel led Army soldiers to the NPA cache of explosives.

Master Sergeant Gilbert Melendez, of the Bukidnon PNP explosives and ordnance unit, said they have asked the Philippine National Police national headquarters in Camp Crame to provide them with the list of companies permitted to have a supply of explosives for their infrastructure projects.

Melendez said companies are required by law to report theft or pilferage of explosives. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

