Bambi Emano files COC for congressman

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 9 Oct) – Accompanied by their supporters, Partido Padayon Pilipino bets trooped to the provincial office of the Commission on Elections here Tuesday afternoon as three-termer Governor Yevgeny “Bambi” Emano filed his Certificate of Candidacy for congressional representative in Misamis Oriental’s 2nd district.

The entire slate arrived at the COMELEC office here along Luna Street accompanied by their supporters who did not practice social distancing.

COMELEC provincial director Carlito Ravelo said they stopped the mob of supporters from entering their office and only allowed the candidates with two companions inside.

Emano is reclaiming his old congressional post before he was elected as governor in 2013.

The 46-year-old Emano, whose father Vicente was the political kingpin of Misamis Oriental and founder of Partido Padayon Pilipino, is serving his third and final term as governor.

Padayon’s gubernatorial bet Peter Unabia also filed his COC, along with his son Christian (who is seeking his second term as 1st District representative), reelectionist Vice Gov. Jeremy Jonahmar “Jigjag” Pelaez and provincial board aspirants.

The 60-year-old Unabia was a three-term congressman representing the 1st District of Misamis Oriental. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments