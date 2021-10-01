CDO back to GCQ with heightened restrictions

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 1 October) – This city is back to the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions following a constant decrease in COVID-19 infections in the past two weeks.

The National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases through Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the GCQ status for Cagayan de Oro would cover the whole month of October.

The new quarantine status came after Cagayan de Oro Mayor Oscar Moreno appealed to the IATF to scale down the health protocols.

Moreno said the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily decreased in September.

“We saw the consistent continuing (reduction) of our average daily attack rate (ADAR) of COVID-19 cases from 27 percent in the first week of August to 8.75 percent in the last week of September,” he said.

The City Health Office (CHO), in its September 29 report, said there were only 47 new infections, two deaths, and 212 recoveries.

The CHO said only two of the 82 Delta variant cases are still confined at the city’s isolation units.

Dr. Ted Yu of the CHO said the 80 other patients have already recovered and were sent home.

Yu said they found 229 close contacts of the 82 patients and immediately isolated them.

He said they also subjected those contacts to RT-PCR tests and found them negative for the Delta variant. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

