CDO press club hails Maria Ressa for Nobel Peace Prize award

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 10 October) – The oldest press club in the country, the Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC), congratulated journalist Maria Ressa after being awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Ressa, chief executive officer of online news outfit Rappler, shared the Nobel Peace award with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov.

COPC President Dr. Manuel Jaudian, commended Ressa and Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

“We stand proud with Ressa in holding the line and advancing the freedom of expression,” Jaudian said.

Jaudian said the group is proud that “now a Filipino stands among the ranks of international peace and human rights advocates like Nelson Mandela and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The COPC statement, entitled “We #holdtheline with Ressa,” was released Sunday noon.

Meanwhile, Deputy House Speaker Rufus Rodriguez also joined in congratulating Ressa and Muratov for their award.

Rodriguez said Ressa showed courage in fighting hard for freedom of expression amid the threats of misinformation and fake news.

“Ressa represented journalists who stand up for such ideal in this world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez commended Ressa for “refusing to be silenced, even at the expense of her freedom and safety.” (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

