CDO Rep. Rufus Rodriguez to seek reelection

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 1 October) — House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez will seek reelection as representative of the city’s 2nd District, ending speculations he would run for city mayor.

Rodriguez was endorsed Thursday by his party, the Centrist Democratic Party, and the Padayon Pilipino during a meeting somewhere in the city, according to City Councilor Lordan Suan.

Both parties also picked Suan, a local businessman, to run as representative of the 1st district of Cagayan de Oro.

Padayon Pilipino is a regional party founded by the late Cagayan de Oro mayor Vicente Emano.

Suan said the two parties also endorsed Pompee La Viña, social media campaign director of then presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 elections, to be their standard bearer in the race for mayor.

La Viña ran for city mayor in 2019 but lost to Mayor Oscar Moreno, who is now on his third term.

Councilor Jocelyn Rodriguez, the deputy speaker’s younger sister was chosen by the two parties as La Viña’s running mate.

La Viña would be opposed by 1st District Rep. Rolando Uy, an ally of Moreno, who will try to recapture his old post as governor of Misamis Oriental as his term as mayor will end on June 30 next year. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

