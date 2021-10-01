COVID-19 cases in Zamboanga City near 2,000 mark

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 1 October) – COVID-19 cases in the city had reached a total of 1,819 with 152 new infections, 52 recoveries and 12 deaths recorded on Sept. 29, the City Health Office said on Thursday.

City Health Officer Dr. Dulce Miravite in her report identified the 20 barangays with the most cases.

Topping the list is Tetuan with 178 cases followed by Santa Maria, 119, and Tumaga, 110. The rest of the barangays mentioned in the report had less than 100 cases.

The Department of Health-Regional 9 said that as of Sept. 24, the region had 7,417 active cases.

Region 9 covers Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Isabela and Zamboanga Cities.

The Zamboanga City Medical Center, the largest tertiary hospital in Region 9, posted in its social media page that as of 6:00am on Thursday, it was still operating at full capacity.

The post said the facility had exceeded its 290-bed capacity with 218 COVID-19 cases five of whom were in critical condition.

“Current data show that >80% of the admitted patients are NOT vaccinated,” it said, adding, all 29 ventilators in the hospital were being used.

But it clarified that it has yet to verify the vaccination status of the patients at the emergency room. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)

