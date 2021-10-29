Daulah Islamiya chieftain, wife killed in Maguindanao clash – military

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 29 October) — The Amir (commander-in-chief) of the Daulah Islamiya – Philippines and his wife were killed in a joint military-police operation in Maguindanao province Friday morning, officials said.

Col. Pedro Balisi, commander of the 1st Mechanized Brigade, identified the fatalities as Salahuddin Hassan, alias Orak, head of the Daulah Islamiya-Philippines, and Jehana Minbida, Hassan wife’s and the group’s finance officer.

The two were killed following a clash with the operating team in Barangay Damablac, Talayan town, Balisi said.

The neutralization of Hassan came after continuous manhunt and sustained military operations, following tips from concerned residents who reported the presence of suspicious armed individuals in their community to authorities.

Hassan and his men engaged the troops in a gunfight, Balisi said.

“Our operating troops were able to recover the cadaver of Hassan and Minbida together with several firearms,” the official said in a statement.

Recovered from the clash site were a 5.56mm R4 Rifle, bandoliers, ammunition, various war paraphernalia and subversive documents, he added.

Hassan was the former leader and founder of the notorious Al-Khobar Group, which was involved in different terroristic attacks in Mindanao from 2007 to 2015, according to the 6th Infantry Division (6th ID).

The 6th ID profiled him as a student of bomb experts, the late Basit Usman and the slain Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir, alias Marwan, a top Jemaah Islamiya operative in Southeast Asia.

Hassan replaced Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan as the over-all Amir of Daulah Islamiyah in the Philippines after the latter’s death in 2019, it added.

Hassan was identified as the mastermind of the Yellow Bus unit bombing early this year in Tulunan, North Cotabato and the burning of another Yellow Bus unit in M’lang, also in North Cotabato, last June 3, which resulted in the deaths of four civilians and the wounding of several others.

His group was also identified to be among the terror groups involved in the 2014 Maramag Bukidnon Rural Transit bus bombing, which left at least 11 dead and 15 injured; the Davao Night Market bombing in 2016 that killed at least 14 civilians; and the Isulan twin bombings in 2018, which killed five individuals and wounded at least 40 others.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID chief and commander of Joint Task Force Central, noted the death of Hassan is a big blow to the Daulah Islamiya terror group.

“With the help of the community and other stakeholders, we can defeat these terrorist groups and realize our desire for a safe and peaceful community,” he said.

Uy urged the remnants of the Daulah Islamiya – Philippines to return to the folds of the law and live normal lives with the help from the government. (Bong S. Sarmiento and Ferdinandh Cabrera/ MindaNews)

