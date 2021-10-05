Davao City fast-tracks issuance of vax certificates for migrant workers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Oct) – Davao-based migrant workers who need to present vaccination certificates and are leaving in the next two weeks may ask for digital vaccination certificates a booth set up by the local government at the Teen Center Facility near the People’s Park.

The booth aims to assist departing migrant workers who are finding it difficult to secure an internationally accepted vaccination certificate.

Dr. Aldrich So, vaccination cluster head, said via the Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday that the booth is for Davao City residents, with the city chosen as one of the pilot areas for the digital vaccination certificate.

Interested migrant workers need to bring with them their vaccination cards and valid identification cards.

Those who lost their vaccination cards will have to bring their affidavit of loss to get another vaccination card, the City Information Office said.

The process can be done online through https://vaxcert.doh.gov.ph/. However, the booth aims to assist migrant workers who need further assistance inputting their details, or if they do not have decent internet connection.

“So, for example, you cannot do it online, we can do it for you but it is still online and someone will assist you and can print the certificate,” explained So.

But he said that in the meantime, the booth may only cater to those who are leaving in the next two weeks to avoid unnecessary crowding.

Aside from the Teen Center booth, migrant workers may also seek digital vaccination certificate assistance at the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) located at F. Torres St., Poblacion District.

Engr. Albert Gabriel, of the DICT Mindanao Cluster, said that the vaccination certificate was supposed to be rolled out nationwide this week but did not push through due to needed minor adjustments.

“The schedule for the nationwide implementation, as well as for Region 11, was moved. But right now DICT is conducting orientation, how to handle this vaccination certificate, and how to set up booth and advise LGUs what to prepare for the rollout of the vaccination certificate to the public,” he said.

The booth at the Teen Center, according to So, could be expanded after a month.

He said the vaccinated individuals in the city are all accounted for.

The digital vaccination certificate was created following standards of the World Health Organization and is internationally recognized and accepted in foreign jurisdictions. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

