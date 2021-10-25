Davao City lifts curfew, 24/7 liquor ban as COVID-19 cases decrease

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 October) — The City Government of Davao decided to lift the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew and the 24/7 liquor ban starting Tuesday, easing such quarantine restrictions in place for almost a year now to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Mayor Sara Duterte announced Monday.

According to the new directive, alcoholic beverages will not be sold from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily, as imposed under Ordinance 004-13 series of 2013 or the Liquor Ban Ordinance of this city.

The 24/7 liquor ban and the curfew have been enforced since November 2 and November 20, 2020, respectively.

Duterte told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.6) that the city is gradually easing quarantine restrictions since the local government has sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The order, released on October 25, will be effective until January 15, 2022.

The latest directive regulates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, prohibiting the serving and consumption of liquors in bars, restaurants, sari-sari stores, palengkes (wet market), videoke bars and other business establishments, and the drinking of liquors in all public places including but not limited to streets, alleys, pathways and outside of gates.

The order provides that there is a need to ease restrictions following the decrease in the number of reported COVID-19 cases.

“We will do it slowly. If there is a good effect with our vaccination and if we see that the (COVID-19) medicines are already available, we can allow (the consumption of alcoholic beverages) in public places,” she added.

Duterte asked the public to continue observing the minimum public health standards even as the city relaxes its restrictions, to protect the unvaccinated members of the population.

Mass gatherings will remain limited, Duterte said, reminding the public to observe proper ventilation when converging in a closed space, or better yet, to conduct group activities outdoors or in open spaces.

The mayor said that continuously adhering to the implementation of protocols would prevent the massive spread of COVID-19.

As of October 20, the City Government of Davao reported 843,805 individuals who have received the first dose and 727,946 or 60.66% of the target 1.2 million are fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health-Davao reported 49 new cases in Davao City, bringing its total cases to 52,899 as of October 24, with 2,802 active, 48,429 recovered and 1,668 deaths. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments