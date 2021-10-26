DSWD-12 beefs up emergency, disaster response relief goods

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 Oct) – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has beefed up its relief stockpile for emergency and disaster response operations in the area.

Restituto Macuto, DSWD-Region 12 director, said on Tuesday they currently have standby relief supplies worth P51.22 million that are ready for distribution anytime in case of emergency or disaster situations.

He said this comprised some 10,313 family food packs worth P6,831,533.75 and non-food items worth P41,394,665.40.

DSWD-12 has available warehouses in Barangay Morales, Koronadal City, and Barangay New Iloilo in Tantangan, South Cotabato, and three operational trucks that are ready for utilization in case of response activation, he said.

Macuto said the agency also has standby funds of P3,000,969.85 under its disaster preparedness and response measures.

“[We have] five quick response teams with 42 members each who are ready and available for deployment anytime,” he said in a report.

DSWD-12 has been providing relief augmentation to local government units responding to residents affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Among those assisted by the agency were families affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the region’s four provinces and four cities.

It also provided food packs and other relief items to families hit by the recent weather-related disasters, especially floods and landslides, in parts of Sarangani, South Cotabato, and other localities.

Macuto said they are set to deliver food packs to over 300 families that were temporarily displaced due to the floods last Oct. 22 in Glan, Sarangani province.

Citing a report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, he said some 216 families were affected in Barangay Mudan and 108 in Barangay Padidu.

The municipal government of Glan requested from DSWD-12 some 400 family food packs as relief augmentation. (MindaNews)

