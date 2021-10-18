DTI-12 goes online for permit, license processing

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 18 Oct) – Business establishments, consumers, and interested entities may now apply and process online various permits, licenses, and other related transactions with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Jude Constantine Jaugan, director of DTI-Region 12, said they have fully rolled out their newly developed web-based application dubbed DTI-12 Online Services or DOSe through their website (https://r12services.dti.gov.ph/).

He said the system allows the public to conduct a range of transactions with the agency online amid the continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The agency pushed for such innovation to cope with the restrictions being implemented by local government units, he said.

“In this time of the pandemic, the government has mandated preventive measures such as social distancing, and to minimize face-to-face transactions, which limit us in delivering services to the people. But this very challenge has fueled us to be more innovative and creative hence the birth of our DOSe project,” Jaugan said in a statement.

The official said DOSe provides a more convenient platform for the general public to process permits and licenses, make payments, and claim the corresponding certificates and related documents.

He said the regional office developed the system to allow their clients to make the transactions in one website.

“This is also to provide convenient, fast, transparent, and efficient government service,” an agency briefer said.

Jaugan said among those that would greatly benefit from the system are establishments that need to secure sales promotion permits as provided for in Article 116 of Republic Act 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

Jaugan said DTI-12 is considered a pioneer among the other regions in terms of offering online applications for DTI’s services with the pilot provision of sales promotion permit applications.

The other online transactions available are applications for accreditation of service and repair enterprises, accreditation of Private Emission Testing Center, fire extinguisher business license, certificate of accreditation for truck rebuilding center, and the filing of consumer complaint. (MindaNews)

