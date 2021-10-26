FACT CHECK Altered photo of Sara Duterte, Marcos, Jr. dinner in Cebu City

A photograph of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and presidential aspirant former Senator Bongbong Marcos, Jr. having dinner in Cebu City with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and several others with Vice President Leni Robredo on the television in the background has gone viral on Facebook.

The photo of the group’s dinner with Robredo in the television background was manipulated.

Here’s the link to the original dinner photo: https://m.facebook.com/102850325121443/photos/a.102877765118699/255628266510314/

The television set with the image of Robredo was grabbed from her speech on October 7, 2021, when she announced her presidential bid for the 2022 elections. https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=1437464649970790

Duterte flew to Cebu City on Friday, October 22. The dinner the next day was hosted by Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco (Duterte’s spokesperson) and her husband Rep. Duke Frasco (5th District, Cebu). Duterte met Marcos, Jr. and her sister Senator Imee Marcos while in the city. Bongbong and Imee are among the children of the late ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

Robredo and Marcos, Jr. are bitter rivals. She defeated him in the 2016 vice presidential race. Marcos, however, contested the outcome. The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, ruled in favor of Robredo. Marcos has appealed the decision.

The duo are among the candidates for the 2022 presidential elections.

As of Tuesday morning, 26 October 2021, the altered dinner photo circulating on Facebook generated at least 33,704 reactions, 1,900 comments and 22,173 shares.

MindaNews fact-checking team: Bong S. Sarmiento and Rob Gumba

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

