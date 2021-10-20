FACT CHECK False claims by supporters of Atty. Larry Gadon

The false attribution was lifted from the news article “Lawyer Gadon, of ‘bobo’ fame, claims he’s more qualified than Justice Leonen,” which ABS-CBN News published on December 8, 2020. https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/12/08/20/larry-gadon-claims-more-qualified-than-marvic-leonen

Link to LRC-KsK’s Facebook post rebutting the claims of Gadon’s supporters. https://www.facebook.com/lrcfoeph/photos/a.10151222817176445/10159422619671445

Link to the founders of LRC-KsK: https://www.lrcksk.org/aboutus

In a #AplikanteSaSenado interview with News5 on February 25, 2019, Gadon was introduced as a law school graduate from the Far Eastern University. There was no mention that he served as dean of UP Diliman College of Law. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2l-ZOdA7UgY

We deemed to fact-check the false claims of Gadon’s supporters, who also supports the presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos under the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan – Region 12 chapter, as the group, on its Facebook page, claims to have 25,000 members in General Santos City, 5,300 in Sarangani, 1,900 in South Cotabato and 1,500 in Sultan Kudarat.

MindaNews fact-checking team: Bong S. Sarmiento and Rob Gumba

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

