In an October 9 report by Edge Davao, Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christine Garcia-Frasco affirmed that Mayor Duterte was in Davao City on October 8.

“As I am aware, Mayor Sara is in Davao,” Frasco said in a text message.

Read story here: https://edgedavao.net/the-big-news/2021/10/09/sara-keeps-decision-not-to-file-coc-for-president/

MindaNews fact-checking team: Bong S. Sarmiento and Rob Gumba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments