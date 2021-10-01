Gov’t employee nabbed for drugs in Koronadal

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 October) – Anti-drug operatives arrested a contractual government employee who was tagged as a high-value target drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in a village in Koronadal City on Thursday.

Katryn Gaye Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Region 12, said in a report on Friday suspect Jamil Manara Desamito, 40, was nabbed around 11:35 a.m. after selling two large sachets of suspected shabu to an undercover agent.

She said the recovered illegal drugs, which were confirmed in laboratory analysis, weighed 12 grams and were valued at P81,600.

The operation was spearheaded by agents from PDEA South Cotabato Provincial Office and backed by elements from the South Cotabato and Koronadal City police’s drug enforcement units.

Abad said the entrapment in Aguinaldo Street, Barangay Sta. Cruz came after a month of intensive surveillance on the illegal activities of the suspect, who worked as a driver in a regional line agency based in Koronadal City.

Abad did not disclose the suspect’s other work-related details as reportedly requested by the agency’s regional head.

“He was already arrested before for the same offense but continued with his illegal activities,” she said in a phone interview on Friday.

Abad, who is also the chief of PDEA-12’s preventive education and community involvement section, said Desamito was previously arrested in a police operation in the area for peddling shabu.

She said the latter was released after posting bail and still has a pending case for selling and possession of dangerous drugs, under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 upon his arrest on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing as to the suspect’s drug suppliers and other possible cohorts, she said.

Abad said a case for selling of dangerous drugs will be filed against Desamito, who is detained at the PDEA-12 custodial facility here. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments