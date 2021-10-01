Grenade blast hits mosque in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 1 October) – A grenade exploded near the municipal hall compound of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, hitting a mosque around 8pm Thursday.

The explosion site is near the Commission on Elections municipal office, according to municipal administrator Anwar Kawit Emblawa.

No one was reported hurt but security was tightened in the area.

The incident happened two days before the start of the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 2022 elections. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

