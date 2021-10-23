In Misamis Oriental, a convoy of 260 vehicles for Robredo-Pangilinan

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 23 Oct) — Led by some 40 “Bao-bao” the Philippine version of the popular Thailand auto rickshaw, “Tuk-tuk,” 260 vehicles joined the 90-kilometer strench from Manticao, Misamis Oriental to Tagoloan town to express support for Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Saturday morning.

The convoy was part of a caravan held simultaneously nationwide to push for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Environment activist Carl Ceasar Rebuta, who coordinated the caravan, said despite the strict quarantine status, the convoy snaked through Tagoloan town from Manticao, a distance of 90 kilometers.

“We stayed on the national highway although we really wanted to enter Cagayan de Oro but the city is still under General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions,” he said.

Most of the vehicles were adorned with pink ribbons or banners, tarps of Robredo and Pangilinan, paid for by their owners.

Many of those who participated were first timers in attending political activities.

Retired businessman Lito Munoz said he joined the caravan because he was fed up with the extrajudicial killings and corruption in the present administration.

“I even bought a pink shirt. I flashed pink ribbons from my car window as we moved along the highway,” he said.

Lawyer Eddie Cuaresma took pains in posting “Leni-Kiko” decals on the participating vehicles.

“I have never done this kind of activism since I laid down on the highway to stop the trucks bearing illegal logs in my college days,” Cuaresma said, adding he, too, had enough of the corruption and killings.

Rebuta said there were only at least three vehicles when the caravan started in Manticao town.

He said gradually the number of participating vehicles grew in every town they passed.

“By the time we reached Tagoloan town the caravan grew to 260 vehicles with 40 Bao-bao heading the convoy,” he said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

