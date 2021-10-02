Jalosjos files COC for mayor of Dipolog City

DIPOLOG CITY (MindaNews / 02 October) – Rommel Jalosjos, former Governor of Zamboanga Sibugay, on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy for mayor of Dipolog City, the first mayoralty bet to do so.

Son of political kingpin Romeo “Nonong” Jalojos, Rommel served as Governor of neighboring Zamboanga Sibugay from 2010 to 2013

He sought reelection in 2013 but lost to Wilter Palma who is completing his third term as Governor in 2022 and will run for 1st district Representative to Congress.

After filing his COC, Jalosjos vowed a “big change” in seven months should he win the election on May 9, 2022.

“Give us a chance, give us a chance para pod something different karon. kinahanglan gyud something different na karon, sulayi ba. Isang termino lang naman yun e, kung ayaw nyo talaga sa amin di ibalik nato sila tanan.” (to have something different now. We really need something different these days. Try us for one term. If you don’t like us, then bring them all back), he said, referring to the Uys, their political rivals.

“I can guarantee you in seven months’ time, maiiba ang buhay nga mga taga Dipolog” (the lives of Dipolognons will change), said Jalosjos, who has a residence in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte. Jalosjos was governor of a neighboring province, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Jalosjos’ running mate is Ediomar Zamoras. Five of his candidates for councilor are Philamer Baes, Paul Clark Gudmalin, Benjie Maligro, Carlito Bong Ortega, and Bert Pinsoy.

Since 1998, Dipolog has been under the Uys as mayor: Roberto from 1998 to 2007, his wife Evelyn from 2007 to 2016 and their son Darel Dexter from 2016.

Mayor Uy has yet to file his COC for a third term.

Since 1995, the first district of Zamboanga del Norte has been represented by the Jalosjos clan: Romeo from 1995 to 2004 supposedly but was dropped from the rolls after the Supreme Court ruled with finality his conviction for rape of a minor. His sister Cecilia won in the special elections held in August 2002. Cecilia again ran and won twice from 2004 to 2010 after which Romeo’s son Seth Frederick served from 2010 to 2019 and another son, Romeo Jr., from 2019.

Romeo’s brother Cesar also served three terms from 2004 to 2013.

The Jalosjos clan has held the mayoralty of Dapitan, a neighboring city of Dipolog, since 2004. (Rey Garcia / MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments