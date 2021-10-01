Koronadal relaxes movement restrictions as COVID cases decrease

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 1 October) – The city government has eased the movement restrictions here effective on Friday as new COVID-19 cases in the area have decreased in the past several days.

City Mayor Eliordo Ogena said they decided to lift the “no movement Sunday policy” or stay home order for residents and the granular lockdown in several communities due to the improved situation.

This was based on Executive Order (EO) No. 46 issued by the mayor on Thursday that extended the city’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status until Oct. 15.

“We eased a bit some of the restrictions but we’re continually monitoring the situation and implementing the necessary health and safety measures,” Ogena said on Friday in the city’s weekly radio program “Tingog sang Pagsanyog.”

The mayor said such decision was the result of the recent assessment of the city’s Incident Management Team and concerned stakeholders regarding the area’s Covid-19 situation.

As of Thursday night, the City Health Office recorded a total of 433 active cases in the area, a huge drop from the 779 last Sept. 19.

The confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city since last year have reached a total of 5,750, with 188 related deaths and 5,129 recoveries.

Under EO 46, Ogena said they lowered the age limit for residents who are allowed to go out of their homes from 18 to 16 years old.

Restaurants and other food establishments are limited to 30 percent seating capacity for indoors and 50 percent for outdoors while businesses providing personal care services are allowed at 30 percent capacity, he said.

Internet cafes are not allowed to operate but he said they provided exemptions to those accommodating students undergoing online classes until 9 p.m. daily.

Ogena said gatherings in celebration of personal milestones and social events are allowed at 10 percent seating capacity in Department of Tourism-accredited establishments while those at residences are limited to 10 attendees.

Religious gatherings and related events are allowed at 30 percent venue capacity while the curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“These activities are allowed with the strict observance of safe physical distancing and the minimum health protocols,” he said.

The mayor said the enforcement activities by the city police and barangay peacekeeping teams will continue against health protocol violators, especially the physical distancing regulation and the wearing of face masks.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, he said over 5,000 violators have been apprehended in the city and meted with necessary sanctions.

“We need the cooperation of everyone to contain the spread of COVID-19. We should not be complacent since we cannot afford continuous lockdowns,” he said. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments