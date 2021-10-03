LPA sighted at 185 kms east of Hinatuan

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 03 October) — A low pressure area (LPA) sighted over Surigao del Sur is expected to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorm to the rest of Mindanao and parts of Visayas.

In its 4 p.m. weather report on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was sighted at 185 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 p.m.

PAGASA said the LPA is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The weather agency said flash floods or landslides could occur during severe thunderstorms.

“Wind speeds could be light to moderate,” it said.

PAGASA said the LPA is moving in towards the west Northwestward direction and could likely develop into a tropical depression in 48 hours.

In its rainfall advisory at 8 pm Sunday, PAGASA Hinatuan said “moderate to heavy rains with possible strong winds, lightning and thunderstorms” are still being experienced in some areas of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat and Agusan del Norte and warned the conditions may “develop /affect” neighboring areas. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

