Man carrying shabu arrested after evading police in Davao checkpoint

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 Oct) – A 39-year-old man carrying suspected shabu was arrested around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday after being chased by authorities when he attempted to escape inspection at a checkpoint of Task Force Davao in Barangay Licanan, Bunawan.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson, said that the suspect, identified as Roy Conrad T. Calzada, married, resident of Mankilam, Tagum City, was heading for this city from Tagum when flagged down by the TF personnel.

She said that instead of submitting himself to inspection by authorities, Calzada allegedly sped off from the checkpoint driving his white Geely Coolray.

Aguilar said authorities, including personnel from the Bunawan police station, chased the suspect. He was cornered shortly after he rammed his car into the gas pump of the Sea Oil Gas Station in Bunawan.

When inspected, authorities found in his possession two pieces of heat-sealed sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams.

The suspect was brought to Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment as he sustained injuries.

Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, penalizing resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or their agents. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

