Mayor Sara doing well after contracting COVID-19

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 Oct) – Mayor Sara Duterte is “doing well” and has recovered from her “mild symptoms” after contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last October 9, a local health official said on Wednesday.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of the Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that Duterte has improved significantly four days after she and her family were placed under isolation.

Schlosser said the mayor’s close contacts were informed and quarantined immediately after her reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) result came out.

The health official said none of Duterte’s close contacts have tested positive for the infection.

“None of her close contacts are symptomatic. All of them were already swabbed and, so far, they tested negative,” Schlosser said.

It was not established how Duterte contracted the COVID-19.

But she told DCDR 87.5 on October 4, or five days before her test result came out, that her supposed three-day medical leave was cancelled after one of her companions to the Singapore trip tested positive for the infection.

Last September 21, Duterte admitted receiving the two-dose vaccine of Sinopharm.

“She has mild symptoms and is in isolation caring for other family members who need medical attention in Davao City. The family requests for complete privacy at this time and respectfully urge the public to refrain from sending tokens for well wishes,” said a statement from the Office of the City Mayor last Saturday.

Duterte’s siblings contracted the virus earlier this year.

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte contracted COVID-19 last September while their youngest sibling, Vice Mayor Sebastian, last July. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

