Mayor Sara mandates use of face shields in ‘3C’ spots

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 Oct) – Mayor Sara Duterte has signed an executive order formally mandating the use of face shields only in “3C” spots mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech last month: crowded places, close-contact settings, and confined and enclosed spaces.

The updated mandate follows an advisory by the World Health Organization about the 3Cs, which identifies these areas as “crowded places with many people nearby; close-contact settings, especially where people have close-range conversations; and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.”

Mayor Duterte signed Executive Order No. 51, series of 2021 (“An Order Providing For The Guidelines On The Use of Face Shields”) on September 30, which the City Information Office released Monday night.

The new EO repeals or modifies her earlier issuance on face shields, Executive Order No. 65-A series of 2020.

EO 51 mandates that face shields must be used in crowded places – defined as areas where there is a mass gathering of individuals, which include but are not limited to swab sites, vaccination sites, evacuation centers, distribution of assistance, and Comelec voters’ registration, the City Information Office said in a release.

The new order, which was to take effect immediately, cited President Duterte’s announcement on September 22, 2021, to limit the use of face shields to the 3Cs as recommended by the Technical Advisory Group.

The President has earlier extended the state of calamity in the country until September 12, 2022, via Presidential Proclamation 1218.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Resolution No. 68, s. 2020 dated September 3, 2020, mandates the use of a face shield with a face mask in the following places: supermarkets, public markets, malls; and venues where government-initiated meetings and critical government services are being conducted or provided.

The City Government of Davao, through E.O. 65-A series of 2020, also required its employees and clients/visitors to wear a face shield and face mask inside their buildings and rooms.

Failure to use face shield often ranks among the top three COVID-19 protocol violations in Davao City.

Mayor Duterte issued E.O. 65-A Series of 2020, which cited the issuances of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Memorandum Circular 2020-014 dated August 3, 2020, that mandates the wearing of face shield with a face mask for all passengers in areas where public transportation is allowed; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Joint Memorandum Circular 20-04-A dated August 15, 2020, which also mandates the use of face shield with face mask; and the Inter-Agency Task Force that mandates the use of face shield with face mask in supermarkets, public markets, malls, and in venues where government-initiated meetings and critical government services are being conducted. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

