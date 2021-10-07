Moreno, Uy file COCs for Governor of Misamis Oriental 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 07 October) – Three prominent personalities in the political landscape of Misamis Oriental are running for Governor.

Mayor Oscar Moreno and 2nd District Representative Juliette Uy filed their certificates of candidacy(COCs) for provincial governor of Misamis Oriental on Thursday, two days after Gingoog City Vice Mayor Peter Unabia filed his.

Moreno and his running mate, Ariel Hernandez, sent their representatives — NGO organizer Richard Rejas and lawyer Ernesto Neri — to the provincial office of the Commission on Elections along Luna Street, this city.

City Hall spokesperson Maricel Casiño-Rivera, who is also running for a seat in the Provincial Board, said their group sent Rejas and Neri to file their COCs on their behalf to avoid crowding.

“We don’t want anyone catching COVID-19 just because we filed our COC,” Rivera said.

Rivera said Moreno and his entire political ticket listed Promdi political party in their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) although they retained the Partido Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban as their political party.

Hernandez, Moreno’s running mate, is among the founders of Balay Mindanaw, a non-government organization based in Cagayan de Oro, before serving as consultant at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and heading the government side of the Joint Normalization Committee.in the peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front,. Moreno served as Governor of Misamis Oriental from 2004 to 2013 and Representative of the 1st district from 1998 to 2004.

Uy came complete with a marching band and a throng of supporters waving green balloons, official color of her political party, National Unity Party.

Her husband, Julio, who had served as Misamis Oriental Vice Governor, accompanied her in the filing of her COC Thursday afternoon.

Julio is running for Representative of the 2nd district of Misamis Oriental in Congress, against outgoing Governor Yevgeny Emano.(Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

