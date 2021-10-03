Preserving Tagum’s Memories through Tagum’s Creative Writers

TAGUM CITY (MindaNews / 03 October) — As an offshoot activity of the Tagum Creative Writers Summit held last August 2021, Tagum’s first-ever, local government-initiated writers workshop kicked off last September 29, 2021 at the City Library and Learning Commons of the Tagum City Historical and Cultural Center (TCHCC).

The writers centered their works on Tagum that touches culture and identity based on one’s memories and imagination. Critiques, comments, and light banter were exchanged within the group, resulting into a productive and wholesome discussion.

Polished pieces will then be published in the literary folio of the Center, some of which will be interpreted both on stage and on canvas as part of the fringeTGM event that will unfold in November this year.

With the theme “Unleashing Creativity,” nine selected creative writers had their poems, short fiction, and one-act play critiqued and evaluated by each fellow writer and highly esteemed panelists.

Serving as panelists to the aforementioned writers workshop are Palanca laureate Karlo Antonio David, homegrown Tagumenyo creative writer Reymond Pepito, and internationally-published poet Ian Salvaña.

Fellows to the said workshop include Gabrielle Felio, Jeanevive Diva, Benjamin Caspillo, Marrion Rustell Helicame, Reyna Grace Tagalicod, Vissae Bel Agus, Floyd Bandalan, Shiela May Abucay and Salvador Aquino.

“You don’t just read as a reader, you read as a writer,” Pepito challenged in the end, hinting to not just mindlessly enjoy literary works, but critically analyze and hone one’s craft through the perspective of another.

To sustain the existence of a writers community in the city, the fellows formed themselves into an independent group to be known as Tagum Writers Guild which they hope will be expanded in terms of membership in the years to come.

TCHCC Manager Xylee Labastida-Palomata expressed great hope that this group will be an active ally of the Center in propagating the rich history, culture, and the arts of Tagum through the letters. (Rona Rafols of TCHCC)

