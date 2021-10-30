Reporter killed in Davao del Sur

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – A reporter of Newsline Philippines was killed inside his boarding house in Bansalan, Davao del Sur at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the death of our reporter Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy in Bansalan, Davao del Sur early tonight,” Editha Caduaya, Newsline Philippines publisher announced via social media.

She said the Philippine National Police municipal chief, Major Peter Glen Ipoing, confirmed the sad news to us.” Dinoy died from several gunshot wounds.

“We condemn the death of Dondon as we appeal to the authorities for a speedy investigation and determine the motive behind his death as we cry for justice!” Caduaya added.

“We are on it … Will get to the bottom of it. Hindi man cya hard hitting or may kaaway, aalamin natin puno’t dulo” (He may not be hard hitting or he may have enemies, we will find the root cause),” Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, Executive Director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said in response to Caduaya’s plea. (MindaNews)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments