Robredo urges youth ‘to keep on engaging, moving with others’

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 11 October) —Vice-President Leni Robredo has called on the youths to “keep on engaging and moving with others” and not to be disheartened by the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Open your doors to the sharing of good practices. Use your learnings to serve your communities better, continue to have meaningful conversations online. Keep engaging, keep moving with others, keep widening and strengthening your networks,” she said.

Speaking virtually at the 2021 Jovenes de Zamboanga Youth Symposium Saturday evening, Robredo stressed: “Hindi biro ang mga nangyayari ngayon (what’s happening now is not a joke). One and a half years into the pandemic, tumataas ulit ang COVID-19 cases dahil sa mga bagong variants. Umaaray na ang ekonomiya sa hindi matapos-tapos na lockdowns habang dumarami ang nagsasarang negosyo at nawawalan ng trabaho, lalong dumaraming naghihirap at nagugutom (COVID-19 cases are surging because of new variants. The economy is reeling because of the continuing lockdowns, with many businesses closing shops that displaced workers. More and more people are getting poor and hungry).”

She likewise expressed her sympathies with the youth as they cope with the difficulties the nation faces due to the pandemic.

According to her, those in the “margins bear the brunt” of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been hogging the news and social media feeds that could trigger fear and anxieties.

Robredo urged the youth to become volunteers, especially if this is for the good of the Filipino people.

“This gives me hope because if there is one thing COVID-19 has reminded us, it is that if we are to solve our most pressing problems, we need more young people to be engage, to be given pathways to contribute and be empowered,” she said.

The participants of the symposium were youth volunteers from the Mamamayang Liberal Animoso Chapter and the Team Leni Robredo Zamboanga City, who applauded the vice president, who hails from Bicol, when she spoke in Chavacano in greeting them.

“Ta llama canaton este tiempo para busca mas manada pa jovenes igual canaton que preparao para toma parte y participa. Crea ustedes un comunidad de maga buen, excelente, y confiable joven lideres (The challenge before us this time is to look for more youths like us that we may be ready and be involved. (Let us) create a community of good, excellent and trustworthy youth leaders),” said Robredo, who was dressed in pink and purple. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

