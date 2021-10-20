‘Shabu’ flown in by drone, concealed in ‘adobo’ meal intercepted at Davao City jail

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 October) — Drug dealers in this city, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte, are becoming sophisticated after jail authorities busted their attempt on Monday to bring in suspected shabu or crystal meth inside the Davao City Jail using a drone.

The next day, Tuesday, jail personnel intercepted sachets of alleged shabu inserted in a “chicken-pork adobo” meal being sneaked inside the city jail annex.

Owing to the two busted attempts to bring in shabu inside the prison facility, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-Davao has vowed to intensify security measures to prevent individuals from sneaking illegal drugs into the Davao City Jail in Barangay Ma-a.

The estimated total amount of the combined intercepted illegal drugs was worth P420,000, BJMP-Davao said.

According to a report released by BJMP-Davao, 15 sachets of suspected shabu were intercepted after jail guards inspected the adobo meal during a “paabot” (hand-in) activity at the Davao City Jail-Annex.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of P32,000, were inserted in the slabs of meat. The two individuals who brought the items were apprehended.

On the other hand, the BJMP-Davao said that a kagawad (councilor) of Barangay Ma-a reported to the Talomo Police Station 3 that a drone was spotted hovering near the city jail at Purok 25-B, People’s Village, Ma-a.

Authorities recovered from the drone three pieces of heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing an estimated 25 grams of shabu with a street value of P400,000.

“The BJMP will continue to be vigilant in securing our facilities to assure that all persons deprived of liberty under our care will be detained according to the standards set about by the law,” the BJMP-Davao said in a statement.

Davao City is the hometown of President Duterte, who waged a nationwide “all-out war” against illegal drugs after assuming power in 2016.

Duterte served as Davao City mayor for 22 years. His daughter, Sara, is currently the city mayor and is seeking reelection. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

