SouthCot gov seeks reelection; running mate is former gov

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 2 October)— South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. on Saturday morning filed his re-election bid at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial office here.

Tamayo, who is seeking a second term, filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, where he is the national president.

The party in its National Convention held in Tupi, South Cotabato on September 18, endorsed former Ilocos Norte Govenor Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, son of ousted President Ferdinand Marcos, as their Presidential candidate for the May 9, 2022 synchronized national and local polls.

A former three-term mayor of Tupi town, Tamayo defeated then Governor Daisy Avance-Fuentes in the 2019 gubernatorial race.

Tamayo’s running mate in the May 2022 polls is former South Cotabato Gov. Arthur Pingoy, Jr., a physician who served three-terms as representative of the province’s second district from 2001 to 2010 and as Governor from 2010 to 2013.

Pingoy lost in the 2019 race for Koronadal City mayor.

Tamayo is expected to slug it out with 2nd District Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez, who is ending his third term in the House of Representatives on June 30, 2022.

Avance-Fuentes is reportedly running as second district representative vice Hernandez. Their camp is filing their COCs reportedly on October 5.

Tamayo’s candidate for the province’s second district is Koronadal City Vice Mayor Peter Miguel, who previously completed three terms as mayor.

For the first congressional district, Tamayo’s party is fielding former Polomolok mayor Isidro Lumayag.

The party’s slate for provincial board members in the first district are Noel Escobillo (incumbent), Nilda Almencion and Bienvenido Barroso.

For the second district, their provincial board candidates are Henry Ladot (incumbent), Cecille Diel, Ervin Luntao, Junette Hurtado, Lyndale Causing, Roger Cadellino and Mike Matinong.

Tamayo’s small crowd of supporters gathered at the capitol grounds with red and blue balloons. The Comelec bars large crowds of political supporters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day for filing of COCs is on October 8. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

