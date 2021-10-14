Tans, 4 others running unopposed in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 14 October) — Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan and three of his children will face no opponents in the 2022 general elections, the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor of the Commission of Elections (COMELEC) said.

The governor and his sons, Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan II and District 1 Rep. Samier Tan, and daughter, Mayor Shihla Tan-Hayudini of Maimbung town, are seeking reelection.

The elder Tan and his son and namesake have alternated as governor and vice governor.

District 2 Rep. Abdulmunir Arbison is also seeking reelection unopposed.

COMELEC Sulu chief Vidzfar Julie said that three other reelectionist mayors are unopposed – Nurshamier Jalon of Kalingalan Caluang, Abdurauf Burahan of Pata, and Munib Estino of Panglima.

Dantoel Mujemulta of COMELEC Sulu said the Tans are running under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) while Arbison filed his candidacy as Lakas-CMD’s bet.

PDP-Laban has been wracked by a squabble between supporters of presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao and members loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte. Both groups are claiming to be the legitimate representative of the party formed by the late Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. and martyred Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)

