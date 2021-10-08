VM Sebastian Duterte runs unopposed, siblings Sara, Paolo face two challengers each

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 8 October) – Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte will seek reelection unopposed, but two aspirants will challenge his sister, Mayor Sara Duterte, for the city’s top post.

Sara filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) last October 2, in keeping with her earlier pronouncement to not run for president or any other national position.

As of 2 p.m. of October 8, two other candidates have filed their COCs for mayor, Joseph Hannibal C. Elizalde and Teodoro P. Mantilla.

Rep. Paolo Duterte (First District) will face two opponents, Jamon R. Kanan and Maria Victoria “Mags” Z. Maglana, in his reelection bid.

Maglana, a development worker and human rights advocate, arrived past 12 noon on Friday at the Commission on Elections office in Magsaysay Park. Her application was initially rejected on technicalities but she returned after an hour and her papers were accepted at 1:50 pm.

“I’m involved in governance and politicians are actually campaigning to get involved in governance so it’s not too malayo (far), and if you think about it, politics is really just about power to resolve problems so everyone should be involved in politics because everyone should be involved, in resolving the problems of Davao City, particularly 1st District,” she said.

For the Second District, incumbent Rep. Vincent Garcia will be challenged by former councilor Danilo Dayanghirang while incumbent Third District Rep. Isidro T. Ungab will run unopposed.

Fourteen candidates are running for councilors representing the First District. The list includes four incumbents, two former councilors, two barangay officials, and a former TV anchor.

In the Second District, the aspirants for councilor are six incumbents and five first-time candidates.

In the Third District, the contenders include six incumbents, two former councilors, and three first-time candidates. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

