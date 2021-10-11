Zambo logs 2,518 active COVID-19 cases; key hospital overwhelmed, oxygen supply getting thin

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews /11 October) — Zamboanga City recorded 2,518 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, the highest in Zamboanga Peninsula, while its most-equipped tertiary hospital has exceeded its bed capacity as oxygen supply in the city is running low.

The Zamboanga Task Force COVID-19 reported Monday afternoon that 190 new COVID-19 cases were recorded Sunday, 10 October, bringing the total active cases to 2,518. As of Sunday, the city’s total COVID-19 cases reached 17,633 with 14,340 recoveries and 775 deaths.

Of the 2,518 active COVID-19 cases, 2,487 or 99% were due to community transmissions, records showed.

As of Monday morning, the government-owned Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), the region’s biggest hospital catering to COVID-19 treatment and care, announced on social media that 225 COVID-19 patients have been admitted, exceeding the 222 beds allotted by the hospital for such illness.

ZCMC posted that out of the 222, 207 are confirmed positive for COVID-19. At the wards, eight are in critical condition and 78 are having severe symptoms. Thirteen patients are intubated while twenty-nine are on high-flow oxygen.

The emergency room (ER) is extremely overwhelmed with 52 patients awaiting swab results and transport to the wards, it said.

ZCMC said that about 80% of the admitted patients are not vaccinated. The data excludes patients awaiting results at the ER.

Meanwhile, the Zamboanga City government continued to help secure medical oxygen for hospitals, with the COVID-19 surge stretching thin the oxygen supply in the city.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco facilitated the delivery of twelve new oxygen tanks with content to private-owned Ciudad Medical Zamboanga on Saturday morning.

The fresh oxygen supply came from Cebu City and transported with the help of Cebu’s Coast Guard Central Station. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

