Cops still clueless on suspects in killing of Davao Sur reporter

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 01 Nov) – Authorities still have no suspects in the murder of reporter Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy, a police official said Monday.

Dinoy was gunned down early Saturday evening at his rented apartment in Barangay Poblacion Uno in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

Police Major Eudisan Gultiano, Police Regional Office – 11 (PRO-11) spokesperson, told Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Monday that probers are having difficulty determining the identity of the suspects since no one had seen their faces.

She said that police investigators are looking at the possibility that Dinoy’s murder could be motivated by personal grudge or work-related due to the election season.

Dinoy was a reporter of Newsline Philippines at the time of his death. He used to write for the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Sunstar Balita – Davao, and was a volunteer newscaster for Energy FM in Digos City, among others.

“We are still getting more information about his death,” she said.

The PRO-11 announced Monday the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group, in a bid on bringing the perpetrators behind the bars of justice.

In a statement, Newsline Philippines publisher Editha Z. Caduaya said they are still in a “state shock due to the incident.”

She said that PRO-11 director Brigadier General Filmore Escobal had assured them “of a speedy investigation on the case to unmask the culprit who cowardly killed our helpless reporter.”

Before the victim was killed, Dinoy was inside his apartment cooking for dinner, but he went outside to check someone who was calling from the gate, Caduaya said.

After Dinoy opened the gate, the gunman fired at him twice, hitting the tire of the victim’s motorbike. Dinoy quickly ran inside the apartment but the gunman followed him, shooting the victim while his cohort waited at the exit door, according to her.

Caduaya said that Dinoy suffered six gunshot wounds on his chest and upper abdomen, causing his instantaneous death.

She said that Dinoy joined Newsroom Philippines in June 2021, writing mostly about community development and police reports with “balanced sources as he adheres to our newsroom policy” of fair reporting.

Caduaya also said that PRO-11 is looking at the possibility that the motivation for the crime could be work-related or a personal grudge.

“Based on the trajectory of the bullet, there was hate and anger over his death,” she noted.

Caduaya said they are working with Dinoy’s family to ensure that the victim’s burial and other needs are attended to.

She appealed to anyone who have information on Dinoy’s killing to come out and coordinate with the police so justice will be served to the slain journalist.

Caduaya said that “freedom of the press must not be curtailed in a democratic society, and such dastardly act deserves the highest degree of condemnation.”

“As the world celebrates International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists, we ask the government and all its instrumentalities to be more transparent, not onion-skinned, as we believe that a free press uncovers the truth,” she said.

Dinoy’s wake is at their home in Rosal Steet, Bansalan town, while his interment is scheduled on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Bansalan Public Cemetery. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

