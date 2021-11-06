Duterte to Siargao residents: “Do not allow anybody to spoil your environment”

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 November) — “Do not allow anybody to spoil your environment. Ayaw gyud mo’g sugot (You should never allow this), President Rodrigo Duterte told residents of Siargao Island on Saturday.

The island is so beautiful “naibog gyud ko” (I envy you), the President said, adding his youngest son, Sebastian, the Vice Mayor of Davao City, frequents Siargao.

“I will not be surprised that my son keeps coming back and forth because you have a beautiful place,” Duterte told the audience at the Siargao Sports Complex in Dapa town.

“Do not allow anybody to destroy your environment. Sayang kaayo. Pristine kayo,” he said.

Duterte was the guest of honor at the inauguration of sports complex and three bridges in General Luna town worth 848 million pesos.

The PhP 630.2 million sports complex is ready to host national and international sports and tourism events.

Time Magazine put Siargao among the 100 World’s Greatest Places in 2021 while Condé Nast Traveller’s readers named Siargao the best island in Asia also in 2021.

Siargao is the lone Philippine tourist destination that made it to the Time Magazine’s 100 list.

Sports Complex and Bridges

The helicopter carrying President Duterte and Senator Bong Go landed at the sports complex in Dapa town past 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“This locally-funded project houses a convention center, dormitory, swimming pool, and a sports field with a track oval and grandstand, among others,” Duterte said, adding he is confident that it will “inspire greater passion for sports among our young people and encourage them to take advantage of these facilities to develop their talents.”

Siargao will now be capable of “hosting major sports and other big-ticket events in the island. Puwede na big events, mga athletic programs.”

Among those who attended the inauguration were Public Works and Highways Secretary Roger Mercado, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas, Surigao del Norte 1st district Representative Jose Bingo Matugas and other local officials.

Duterte also inaugurated the longest bridge in Siargao – the 348.8-meter Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge. Duterte said this bridge, along with the 85.7-meter Libertad Bridge 1 and 36.8 meter Libertad Bridge 2, will connect the different barangays of General Luna. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

