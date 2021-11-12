Koronadal to get P533.4M in infra projects next year

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 12 November) – The city will get P533.4 million worth of vital infrastructure projects funded by the national government next year.

City Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on Friday the preparations are underway for the rollout of the projects, which includes the construction of flood mitigating structures and drainage systems, and the improvement of road networks.

He said these will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways, in coordination with the city government.

“We are very excited about this. The figures tell a lot that we have many projects to look forward to (from the national government) in 2022,” he said in the local government’s weekly radio program “Tingog sang Pagsanyog.”

The mayor said some P245 million has been approved for “flood mitigating structures protecting public infrastructure facilities and drainage systems.”

He said the lined-up projects cover portions of the critical Blok Creek and Marbel River, which traverses portions of the city proper and several barangays.

For Blok Creek, he said some P50 million was set aside for the construction of bank protection structures and P30 million for additional flood control structures.

Some P50 million was approved for the construction of riverbank protection at a portion of Marbel River in Barangay Carpenter Hill, P45 million for riverbank protection in Barangay Sto. Nino section, P35 million for the riverbank revetment in Barangay Namnama section, and P35 million for riverbank protection in Purok Upper Valley, Barangay Sto. Nino section.

Ogena said an additional P143.43 million was allotted for the construction and maintenance of flood mitigating structures and drainage systems.

Some P74.437 million was approved for the construction of riverbank protection along the Marbel River in Barangay San Roque, P40 million for diversion channel project 1, and P30 million for diversion channel project 3 in the city.

The mayor said the remaining funds are for the road network development program, which includes the P65-million widening of the Cotabato-Marbel road in Barangay Paraiso here.

He said some P25 million was set aside for the construction and improvement of access roads leading to a planned industrial and economic zone in Barangay San Jose, specifically portions of Sitio Boundary, Purok Apostol, and Tinago road.

“This is in support of the agricultural processing activities in the area,” he said.

Ogena described the upcoming projects as strategic and designed to further perk up economic activities in the city. (MindaNews)

