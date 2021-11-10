Madlos’s cremains turned over to brother

IMPASUG-ONG, Bukidnon (MindaNews / 10 Nov) – Exactly a week after his body was cremated, the cremains of slain communist leader Jorge Madlos aka “ Ka Oris” were turned over by town officials here to his younger brother Rito on Tuesday.

The ashes of his medical aide, Eighfel de La Peña, who was also killed in the October 29 clash, were turned over to her mother last Monday, the military said.

The ashes of Madlos, which were placed inside a simple white box, were turned over by Impasug-ong town Mayor Anthony Uy to Rito in a simple ceremony at the municipal hall.

Fr. Arnel Villamino, parish priest of the Immaculate Conception Church, officiated the Mass before the turnover ceremony.

Rito, who travelled all the way from Surigao City, said it was a sad ending for the rebel leader whose exploits enthralled thousands of Mindanao residents in the past five decades.

“Now my brother is dead. Let us move on,” he said.

Rito extended the gratitude of his family to Mayor Uy and the Philippine Army for the proper treatment of his brother’s remains and the warm welcome he received in the town.

“We already offered his life to the God Almighty. His time is up,” Rito said.

During the turnover, Lt. Abigail Lorenzo, of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, gave the box containing the ashes to Mayor Uy who in turn gave it to Rito.

The town officials also processed the slain rebels’ death certificates and other documents of Madlos.

Rito was finally able to bring home the box of his brother’s ashes home to Surigao City a week after swabs taken on the body of Madlos and De la Peña came out positive in reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests at the Philippine Red Cross’s laboratory in Manila.

The Army said Madlos and De la Peña were killed during a military operation in Sitio Gabunan, Barangay Dumaalaguing in Impasug-ong last Oct. 29.

In a statement signed by Madlos’s wife, Myrna Sularte aka “Maria Malaya,” the New People’s Army claimed that the rebel leader was killed in an ambush by the military.

The local Inter-Agency Covid Task Force took over the remains of Madlos and De la Peña after the Philippine Red Cross made known its findings.

The local IATF sent the bodies for cremation at the Divine Shepherd Memorial Chapels in Barangay Bulua, Cagayan de Oro last week.

Mayor Uy turned over the ashes of De la Peña to her mother Normelita, who brought her cremains back to their hometown in San Luis, Agusan del Sur last Monday. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

