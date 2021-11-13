Marcos-Sara Duterte, Go-Rodrigo Duterte?  Wait for Monday

DAVAO CITY (MindNews / 13 November) – Will it be a Marcos-Sara Duterte and Go-Rodrigo Duterte in the May 2022 elections? The final answer will be known on Monday, November 15, the last day for substitution of candidates.

Mayor Sara Duterte, who withdrew her candidacy for Davao City mayor on November 9, filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice president on Saturday, November 13 under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as a substitute to Lyle Uy, the party’s candidate who withdrew from the race.

Immediately thereafter, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) announced it had adopted Sara as the running mate of presidential aspirant and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

But before the afternoon ended, President Rodrigo Duterte accompanied Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Lawerence Go at the Commission on Elections in Manila, both of them withdrawing their candidacies for President and Vice President.

Go, however, filed his COC for President under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) and President Duterte will return on Monday, according to Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, to file his COC for Vice President.

But as Andanar himself said, this is a “developing story.”

Sara’s COC for the country’s second highest post was filed by Atty. Reynold Munsayac.

Sara withdrew her candidacy for mayor of November 9, sent a handwritten resignation letter dated November 10 to her regional party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HnP) on November 11 and took her oath as member of Lakas-CMD, the party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, that same day.

She took her oath before House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, the party’s president. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

