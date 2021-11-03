Mayor Sara urges supporters to cancel nationwide caravan

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 Nov) – Mayor Sara Duterte urged supporters who are encouraging her to run for president to cancel the 11-day Sara All Philippines 2022 Caravan from Cotabato to Manila from November 4 to 15.

In a statement released Tuesday, Duterte told her supporters and organizers of the nationwide caravan that it is extremely unwise to move around the country amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

She stressed that it is unnecessary to stage the caravan since she had already firmed up her decision not to run for president as early as September 10.

Duterte, who is in her second term, filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection and her last term as mayor on October 2 at the Commission on Elections office here.

She said their support and trust in her have not gone unnoticed but she asked them to translate their expression of support “into something productive and relevant to society.”

“You can use your money to buy food to feed the hungry and the poor and to conduct other activities that benefit those who have less in life and the underprivileged. Let us not unnecessarily contribute to global warming. Let us save on fuel,” the mayor said.

Organizers intended to gather in Cotabato City on November 4, Bukidnon on November 5, Cagayan de Oro on November 6, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Davao City on November 9. Various caravan hosting points have been planned in Southern Leyte, Tacloban, Samar, Sorsogon, Legazpi, Naga, Lucena, San Pedro, and Batangas from November 10 to 13.

Supporters are expected to arrive in Manila on November 13, stage a caravan the following day, and then hold “The Big Day” event on November 15 in the capital. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

