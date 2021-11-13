Up to 4 hours of power outage in Surigao on Sunday

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 Nov) — Five towns in Surigao del Sur and the province of Surigao del Norte will experience power outages of up to four hours on Sunday, November 14 maintenance operations and replacement of transmission line hardware and accessories, Kristoffer Abellanosa, media liaison of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Caraga said.

He said energy consumers of Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO), Siargao Island Eletric Cooperative (SIARELCO), and Surigao del Sur Electtric Cooperative (SURSECO) 2 will be affected.

The whole franchise area of SURSECO 2, SURNECO and SIARELCO will experience power outage from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

“NGCP will exert all efforts to restore power earlier or as scheduled,” Abellanosa said.

“Replacing old electric poles and other maintenance works under our distribution franchise area will be undertaken as well,” said Engr. Virbuen Ladaga, general manager of Surneco. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

