Voters in GenSan could reach 360,000 – Comelec

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 04 November) – The number of eligible voters here for the May 2022 local and national elections could reach over 360,000 once the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completes the validation of new voter applicants as of the Oct. 30 deadline.

Lawyer Sittie Sharmaine Garangan, city election officer, said on Thursday such figure was based on the consolidated voter registration data in the city since the start of the new round of enlistment in January 2020.

As of the October hearing of the Election Registration Board (ERB), she said the city already posted a total of 353,194 voters, a significant increase from the 301,186 in the 2019 local and national midterm elections.

She said they were able to accommodate a total of 8,772 additional applicants from the city’s 26 barangays during the extension of the voter registration from Oct. 11 to 30.

The official said they will convene anew the ERB on Nov. 11 to conduct hearings for the remaining voter applicants.

“If there will be no opposition or complication, the applications will be approved and added in the total registered voters,” Garangan said in a radio interview.

She said the cleansing of the voter’s list is also ongoing, especially for the deceased and deactivated voters, but noted that it will not likely much affect the final figures.

The new voter applications here since last year have reached a total of 60,780, bringing the projected number of registered voters in the area in next year’s polls to 361,966.

The list of eligible voters that will be posted later on in the voting centers would be available by January next year as set by the Comelec central office.

Aside from the validation of voter registration records, the city Comelec office is also finalizing the list of candidates for the May 2022 elections.

Lawyer Jay Gerada, Comelec supervisor for this city and South Cotabato province, said in an advisory that corrections on the names that appeared in the tentative list that they earlier released may be done until Nov. 8.

He said candidates and political parties may also file for withdrawal and substitution, subject to standard requirements, until Nov. 15. (MindaNews)

