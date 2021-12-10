10 persons trapped by floodwaters in Iligan City

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 16 December) – Ten male residents of Sitio Bayug, Barangay Hinaplanon in Iligan City were reportedly trapped by floodwaters spawned by typhoon “Odette” past 3 p.m. Thursday.

“I have been warning the residents inside sitio Bayug island to vacate the area even before the heavy rain early in the morning,” Hinaplanon barangay chair Veronico Echavez said.

“Mga gahi jud og ulo. Dili kuno nila ma biyaan ang ilang mga ka hayopan.” (They are so hardheaded. They said they could not leave their animals behind)

“I have requested the composite rescue team from the Philippine Army, Philippine Coast Guard with 1003rd Coast Guard Auxiliary, Iligan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Unit, Red Cross to rescue the residents,” he said.

Echavez said it needs a rubber boat and rope to cross the strong currents of the creek and rescue the 10 residents who were located across the bridge submerged by floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the two bridges connecting the villages of Mahayahay and Tubod were declared closed to traffic.

“This was the recommendation of Engineer Efren Tulod, Chief of Maintenance Division since the floodwaters in Tubod River almost reached the girder,” Alykhan U. Ali, District Engineer of Department of Public Works and Highways Lanao del Norte Engineering District, said.

“The vehicles and commuters were advised to take the Tambacan Bridge in the coastal village of Tambacan as entry and exit route,” Ali said.

He said that after the typhoon their maintenance team will inspect all bridges to assess their strength.

“The bridge management team is currently monitoring the status of the bridges,” he added. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

