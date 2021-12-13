13 nabbed for illegal cockfighting inside Radyo Bombo compound

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 Dec) – Thirteen individuals were arrested for engaging in illegal cockfighting inside the compound of Bombo Radyo along San Pedro Street here Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Rose Aguilar, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that initial investigation showed none of the arrested individuals were personnel of the radio station.

But Aguilar said authorities have yet to know why the radio station hosted the cockfighting activity.

“Those arrested are residents of different places. None of them worked for the radio station. We have yet to know why it was allowed there since it was gated establishment,” she said.

Based on the report released by DCPO, those arrested were Christian Tuan Gamba, 34, resident of Purok 2, Sampaguita St., Mintal; Jayson Sy Reyes, 34, of Purok 5, Barangay 21-C; Reynald Undoy Tangpipi, 40, of Teachers’ Village, Talomo; Elmer S. Lagare, 51, of Baliok, Toril; Jason J. Vargas, 30, of Bugac, Maa; Jessie T. Tampos, 41, of Catalunan Pequeno; Ronad M. Velasco, 36, of Talomo Proper; Bernard C. Requilmo, 27, of S.I.R Phase 1 Matina, Brgy. 76-A; Nestor D. Lopez, 49, of Mabini St, Barangay 31-D; Junald P. Bartolome, 57, of Mintal Proper; Rey G. Tevez, 37, of Calinan; Christian Dave G. Pulmuyan, 18, of Gravahan, Brgy. 74-A; and James D. Gomez, 37, of Bonifacio Ext, Barangay 32-D.

Aguilar said authorities confiscated from their possession and control the dead and wounded fighting cock, gaff and bet money amounting to P1,500.

She said the arrested suspects are now detained at the San Pedro Police Station.

The local government here banned cockfights last April 2020 when several aficionados got infected with COVID-19 after attending the “Araw ng Davao celebration six-cock derby” at the New Davao Matina Gallera in March, making it the “ground zero” for the outbreak in Mindanao.

Violators will be held liable for Presidential Decree 1602, which prescribes stiffer penalties for illegal cockfighting, according to Aguilar. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

