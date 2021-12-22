130,000 individuals in Bangsamoro region affected by floods caused by ‘Odette’

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 22 December) – Heavy rains spawned by typhoon “Odette” have triggered flooding in Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that affected at least 130,556 individuals from 30,086 families, the region’s humanitarian agency said Wednesday.

Noralyn Nul, staff duty officer at the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action in Disaster Incidence (Bangsamoro READI), said seven towns in Lanao del Sur and three towns in Maguindanao were hit by floods during Odette’s onslaught last week.

She identified the towns affected by flooding as Bubong, Ditsaan Ramain, Maguing, Buadipuso-Buntong, Taraka, Tagoloan II and Binidayan in Lanao del Sur and Datu Montawal, Pagalungan and Guindulungan in Maguindanao.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, at least P10 million worth of agricultural crops were monitored damaged in the town of Ditsaan Ramain, Nul said in a situational report.

Odette pummeled Dinagat Islands province and Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas last December 16.

The typhoon triggered incessant heavy rains that caused flooding in parts of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao provinces, which affected a total of 178 barangays, Nul reported.

Jo Henry, BARMM Readi executive assistant for operations, said the agency distributed relief packs to the affected families starting Friday, December 17.

In the affected areas of the region, she said that there was no massive displacement due to the floods, which have since subsided.

There was no reported death due to the floods in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

