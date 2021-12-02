2 segments of Iligan-Bukidnon road closed due to landslide

By
RIchel V. Umel
-

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 December) – A landslide rendered two segments of the Iliga -Bukidnon road in the hinterland village of Rogongon impassable since Friday, a day after super typhoon ‘Odette’ swept across northern Mindanao, but road-clearing operations are ongoing.

Barangay Councilor Cybee Capangpangan Serino told MindaNews in a telephone interview on Sunday morning that he was informed about the landslide by a resident who passed the area and had to go on foot to get to the other side since all types of vehicles could no longer pass through.

Serino said the landslide happened in Sitio Libandayan on the northwest side and Sitio Salingsing on the southeastern side going to Sitio Limunsodan in Barangay Rogongon.

A day after super typhoon Odette swept across Northern Mindanao, two segments of the Iligan Bukidnon road in Barangay Rogongon, Iligan City were closed to traffic due to a landslide. Photo courtesy of Barangay Councilor Cybee Capangpangan Serino

Vincent Labial, DPWH District II  Information Officer said the landslide site is about 30 kilometers from the national highway in Iligan City.

Serino requested the Department of Public Works  and Highways (DPWH) Lanao del Norte 2nd Engineering District, 554 Army Engineer Battalion and City Engineering  Office to send heavy equipment for clearing operations.

Motorcycle rider attempts to cross over to the other side of the road after the portion rendered impassable by a landslide in Barangay Rogongon, Iligan City on Friday, 17 December 2021. Photo courtesy of Barangay Councilor Cybee Capangpangan Serino

Engineer Alykhan Umpa Ali, District Engineer of DPWH District II said he sent heavy equipment early Sunday to assist in the road-clearing.

Lt. Colonel Hassan Badar, Commanding Officer  of 554 Army Engineer Battalion also assured they would help. He said he sent a reconnaissance team to assess the extent of landmass and condition of  the area.

Labial  noted that a landslide also occurred in another hinterland village, in Digkilaan, on Thursday. The DPWH, he said, had cleared the road.  (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

 

