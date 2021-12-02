2 segments of Iligan-Bukidnon road closed due to landslide

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 December) – A landslide rendered two segments of the Iliga -Bukidnon road in the hinterland village of Rogongon impassable since Friday, a day after super typhoon ‘Odette’ swept across northern Mindanao, but road-clearing operations are ongoing.

Barangay Councilor Cybee Capangpangan Serino told MindaNews in a telephone interview on Sunday morning that he was informed about the landslide by a resident who passed the area and had to go on foot to get to the other side since all types of vehicles could no longer pass through.

Serino said the landslide happened in Sitio Libandayan on the northwest side and Sitio Salingsing on the southeastern side going to Sitio Limunsodan in Barangay Rogongon.

Vincent Labial, DPWH District II Information Officer said the landslide site is about 30 kilometers from the national highway in Iligan City.

Serino requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Lanao del Norte 2nd Engineering District, 554 Army Engineer Battalion and City Engineering Office to send heavy equipment for clearing operations.

Engineer Alykhan Umpa Ali, District Engineer of DPWH District II said he sent heavy equipment early Sunday to assist in the road-clearing.

Lt. Colonel Hassan Badar, Commanding Officer of 554 Army Engineer Battalion also assured they would help. He said he sent a reconnaissance team to assess the extent of landmass and condition of the area.

Labial noted that a landslide also occurred in another hinterland village, in Digkilaan, on Thursday. The DPWH, he said, had cleared the road. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

