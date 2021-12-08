8 Mindanao provinces placed under Signal No. 2

EIGHT PROVINCES IN Mindanao have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

These areas are Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasugong, Malitbog), the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Salay, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan), and Camiguin, PAGASA said in its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 4 issued 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This means there will be “strong winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours” in these areas.

The weather bureau reported that as of 4 p.m., the center of Typhoon “Odette” was estimated at 485 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or in the coordinates 9.1°N, 130.7°E.

“Odette” reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 160 kph, and central pressure of 970 hPa. It is now moving west northwest at 25 kph, with its strong winds reaching as far as 400 km from the center.

“The center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas [Thursday] afternoon or evening,” PAGASA’s bulletin added.

Meanwhile, more areas in Mindanao have been placed under Signal No. 1: the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel), the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak); the northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong); the northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon (City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich); the rest of Misamis Oriental; Misamis Occidental; the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Iligan City, Tagoloan, Pantar, Baloi, Matungao, Linamon, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Bacolod, Maigo, Kolambugan, Munai); the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina); the northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad, Siayan, Sindangan, Bacungan, Salug, Godod, Liloy); and the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong). (MindaNews)

Related story: Surigao Sur, parts of Surigao Norte under Signal No. 2

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

