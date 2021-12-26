Alleged CPP Central Committee member killed in Davao de Oro

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 Dec) — Government forces killed an alleged member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) during an encounter with guerilla forces in Davao de Oro on December 24.

A press release issued by the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army on Saturday said Anna Sandra Reyes alias “Kaye,” allegedly a member of the CPP Central Committee and secretary of the Regional White Area Committee of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC), was killed during a 30-minute encounter with troops of the 1001st Infantry Brigade and 5th Scout Ranger Company in the province.

Captain Mark Anthony Tito, Division Public Affairs Office chief, said Reyes was one of 35 members of the elected Central Committee and was facilitator during the distribution of ballots and accounting in an election conducted by the CPP’s central committee and executive committee with the late Julius Giron alias “Nars” Benito Tiamzon, and Wilma Tiamzon as supervisors of election held in Samar in 2016.

Tito said Reyes had two standing criminal cases for attempted murder and murder, with no bail, before the Regional Trial Court in Davao City.

Troops recovered one M653 attached with M203 Grenade Launcher, one SAR Galil Rifle; one magazine (long) of M653, 14 rounds of cartridge of Caliber 5.56mm ammo, one magazine (long), 14 rounds ammo of SAR Galil, one cartridge of caliber 40mm HE, three Nokia 2G phones with 6 sim cards; and assorted medical paraphernalia and medicines.

Major General Ernesto Torres Jr., 10th Infantry Division Commander, said government forces will continue to safeguard communities in its area of responsibility against the remaining remnants of communist movement in Southern Mindanao.

“Agila Troopers will continue to hit the ground running to pursue Communist NPA Terrorists disrupting peace gains in the area,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

