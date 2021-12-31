Budget of Basilan State College increased to P233.8M

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 31 December) — The budget of Basilan State College has been increased from P117.2 million in 2021 to P233.8 million in 2022 based on the General Appropriations Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday.

Basilan State College in Sumagdang, Isabela

“This is already the start of the conversion of Basilan State College to a full-fledged State University. More students will benefit, there will be more opportunities for progress. It’s still a long way, but there’s no stopping it,” House Deputy Speaker and Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman said in Filipino.

On June 30 this year, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 115544 titled “An Act Converting the Basilan State College in the City of Isabela Into A state University known as the Basilan State University.”

Hataman, however, said the Commission on Higher Education has yet to approve the conversion of the college into a university pending the addition of courses and upgrading of its facilities, among other requirements.

He said the original proposed budget for 2022 for the institution was only P113.1 million but was increased to P233.8 million during the bicameral conference.

The school received P105.6 million in 2019, P105.1 million in 2020, and P117.2 million in 2021.

It currently offers graduate studies in education and public administration in addition to science and arts courses and some non-diploma programs.

It also has Levels I and II accreditation from the Accrediting Agency of Chartered Colleges and Universities in the Philippines Inc. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)

